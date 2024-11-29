“AzInTelecom” LLC launches new AzInCloud platform

“AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has launched its new AzInCloud platform accessible for all.

As the country’s largest cloud provider, “AzInTelecom” aims to provide modern, reliable cloud services, using advanced tools and modern technology. The platform offers fully manageable infrastructure, secure data storage, enhanced cybersecurity, and 24/7 support services. The platform operates on a "pay-as-you-go" model, featuring convenient cloud management system, a variety of ready-to-use operating systems, a cloud marketplace, and monitoring options. The platform also provides customized packages based on users' resources and requirements.

AzInCloud is a self-service public cloud platform accessible to everyone, including all organizations, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, and individuals. Users can set up their cloud infrastructure in just a few minutes without visiting any service center, simply by registering online at www.azincloud.az. The primary goal of the AzInCloud platform is to promote digital transformation, and enhance the role of businesses and individuals in the digitalization process. For more detailed information visit the platform's website.

It should be noted that “AzInTelecom” LLC currently provides cloud services through two modern Data Centers. These data centers, operating in compliance with TIER 3 standards, guarantee the highest level of security and reliability.