Mastercard collaborates with “Bakı Taksi Xidməti”, ABB and APAR to advance sustainable urban mobility (PHOTO)

Mastercard is proud to announce its collaboration with “Bakı Taksi Xidməti” LLC, ABB and APAR bike rental service, aimed at advancing sustainable urban transportation in Azerbaijan.

Joint Project with ABB and APAR

APAR is launching 700 eco-friendly pedal bikes and 200 electric bikes in major urban areas with Mastercard and ABB as a partner which is a good addition to the taxi initiative. Users of ABB Mastercard will receive a 50% discount on subscriptions for the green pedal bikes, while all Mastercard users can benefit from incentives for the orange electric bikes. A mobile app will enhance the experience, allowing cyclists to find bikes, start rides, and manage rentals easily.

Exclusive Mastercard Benefits for “Bakı Taksi Xidməti” LLC Users

To encourage the adoption of eco-friendly electric taxis, “Bakı Taksi Xidməti” LLC has launched an exclusive campaign for Mastercard cardholders, offering a 10% discount on mobile payments for a full year. This initiative aims to encourage clean transport among residents and visitors alike, as well as to reduce emissions and promote sustainability.

Natiq Dadashov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), has highlighted the development of micromobility infrastructure in the capital Baku. He noted that nearly 35 km of micromobility lanes have been laid to encourage the population to prefer such options, especially for short-distance trips. He also highlighted the positive outcomes of reforms improving taxi service quality.

Avşar Gürdal, General Manager for Turkey and Azerbaijan at Mastercard, expressed enthusiasm about these initiatives, stating, “We are proud to collaborate with Baku Taxi and ABB to enhance urban mobility in Azerbaijan. By providing innovative transportation solutions, we aim to foster cleaner, more accessible options for everyone”.

Through this partnership Mastercard, “Bakı Taksi Xidməti” LLC, ABB and APAR are committed to improving urban life, reducing emissions, and promoting sustainable transport solutions in Azerbaijan, contributing to a greener future for all.