Azerbaijan tallies funding for revival of sewerage and storm water set-ups in Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. A sum of 41.5 million manat ($24.4 million) has been set aside for the rejuvenation of the sewerage and storm water systems in the vibrant city of Sumgayit, Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the unified online portal for public procurement.

The endeavor will unfold beside the flowing waters of the Ajidara canal in the heart of the city.

The Directorate of Construction Objects under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has already launched relevant preparations.

The entity has empowered EL EPCM LLC with the execution of the project, formalizing this collaboration through a contractual agreement for the specified amount.

