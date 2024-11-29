Azerbaijani parliament nods joint development agreement update for Azeri, Chirag fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament has given the green light to the amendment regarding the joint development of the Azeri and Chirag fields, Trend reports.

The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan concerning the adoption, approval, and authorization for the implementation of the “Second Annex to the Agreement on the joint development of the Azeri, Chirag, and deep-water part of the Guneshli fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and production sharing dated September 14, 2017” was presented for deliberation at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Subsequent to deliberations, the paper was subjected to a vote and ratified.

