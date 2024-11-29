Proposals from rector of UNEC regarding enhancement of college education (PHOTO)

On November 29, during the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Financial-Economic College operating under the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Rector Professor Adalat Muradov proposed several initiatives aimed at enhancing college education:

Clarification of the College's Status: There is a need to specify the status of the college under UNEC. While the Financial-Economic College has been granted the status of a public legal entity, it is essential for both UNEC and its affiliated college to operate as public legal entities. This necessitates prompt amendments to the charters of both institutions. Integration into University Structure: Transforming colleges into structural units of universities can lead to increased salaries for college staff, aligning them with university pay scales. Additionally, leveraging university resources can significantly contribute to the advancement of college education. Per Capita Financing: Implementing per capita financing in colleges, similar to universities, would be beneficial. Unified Approach to Educational Programs: Despite existing credit transfer mechanisms between sub-bachelor and bachelor programs, it is desirable to establish a unified approach to curricula and educational programs at both levels. Autonomy in Specialist Training: It is advisable to grant colleges operating under universities the autonomy to train specialists at the sub-bachelor level across all disciplines available at the respective universities.

One of the priorities for the Financial-Economic College under UNEC in the coming years is the swift restoration of its branch that previously operated in Khojaly.

UNEC is prepared to implement a pilot project to fundamentally restructure college education.