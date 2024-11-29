Azerbaijani PM sends congratulatory letter to his Georgian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Irakli Kobakhidze on the occasion of his reappointment as Prime Minister of Georgia and the formation of the new government, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

"The letter welcomed steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, a friendly country and reliable partner.

It emphasized that the two countries, bound by deep historical ties, are cooperating productively both bilaterally and in multilateral formats in areas of mutual interest.

It pointed out that Azerbaijan intends to further expand its ties and strategic partnership with Georgia, based on friendship, mutual trust, and support," the source added.

To note, a decision to re-appoint Kobakhidze as prime minister was made at the assembly of the Georgian parliament on November 28.

