Azerbaijani oil flows up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on November 28 danced upward by five cents, finding its place at $74.84 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by three cents (to $73.56 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.46 per barrel, seven cents less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by six cents on November 28, compared to the previous indication, to $73.87.

The official exchange rate on November 29 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel