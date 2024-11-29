Azerbaijani parliament gives go-ahead to visa-free deal with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament has given its nod to a pact with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, paving the way for a seamless journey for those bearing diplomatic passports, free from the shackles of visas, Trend reports.

According to the information, the draft laws on approval of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports from short-term visas” and approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports” were submitted for discussion at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament

Subsequent to deliberations, the documents were subjected to a vote and ratified.

