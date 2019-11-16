2 injured after quake hits Indonesia

16 November 2019 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were injured and scores of houses and churches were damaged after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits off central and eastern Indonesia early on Thursday, a senior official of a disaster agency said here on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The tremors destroyed 15 houses, three churches and one school building, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo told Xinhua in a text message.

At least 87 aftershocks, two of them with a magnitudes of 5.9, followed the main shock, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The jolts of the quakes were felt in South Sulawesi province in the central part of Indonesia and North Maluku province in the country's eastern part, the agency said.

The strong quake rocked at 11:17 p.m. local time on Thursday (1617 GMT) with the epicenter at 137 km northwest of North Maluku province's town of Jailolo in the depth of 73 km under the sea bed, the agency said.

In July, a 7.3-magnitude quake jolted Maluku province, leaving at least four people dead, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit area called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Other News 14 November 22:19
5.5 earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s shore
World 13 November 21:49
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 11 November 19:12
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Iran in connection with earthquake
Politics 8 November 21:55
Iran, Indonesia eye to implement joint projects
Business 7 November 17:01
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocks Vanuatu
World 6 November 06:05
Latest
China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award
Europe 00:48
US border patrol agent shoots russian citizen in Arizona
US 00:35
Overpass collapses on expressway in Brazil
Other News 15 November 23:33
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 15 November 22:54
UN chief sends personal envoy to Bolivia amid political uncertainties
Europe 15 November 22:43
Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro
Europe 15 November 22:33
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 22:03
ICRC reps once again visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 November 21:08
Azerbaijan’s gas exports up in 10 months
Oil&Gas 15 November 20:57