Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 794,000 in past day

More than 794,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 146.84 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:42 (GMT+4) on April 26, as many as 146,841,882 novel coronavirus cases and 3,104.743 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 794,573 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,470.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (366,552 cases). Next are North and South America (201,644) and Europe (134,957).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,708,445), India (17,313.163), Brazil (14,308,215), France (5,413,036), Russia (4,771,372), Turkey (4,629,969), the United Kingdom (4,404,886), Italy (3,962,674), Spain (3,456,886), Germany (3,299,325), Argentina (2,845,872), and Poland (2,762,323).