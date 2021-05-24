Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 563,000 in past day

More than 563,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 166.34 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:45 (GMT+4) on May 23, as many as 166,346,635 novel coronavirus cases and 3,449,117 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 563,692 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,457.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (264,237 cases). Next are North and South America (197,1311 cases) and Europe (48,617 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,762,914), India (26,530,132), Brazil (15,970,949), France (5,820,918), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (5,001,505), the United Kingdom (4,460,450), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,648,958), Spain (3,631,661), Argentina (3,482,512), and Colombia (3,192,050).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (583,696), Brazil (446,309), India (299,266), Mexico (221,256), the United Kingdom (127,716), Italy (125,153), Russia (118,482), France (107,403), Germany (87,380), Colombia (83,719), Spain (79,601), and Iran (78,381).