N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two days after a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived here for allied drills, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Taechon, North Pyongan Province, at 6:53 a.m. It provided no further details immediately.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United State," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The launch followed reports that Pyongyang seems to be preparing to fire a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).