US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia in November: Moscow

Russia’s Defense Minister said on Tuesday US strategic bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We are witnessing a considerable increase in the US strategic bombers' activity near the Russian borders. Over the past month, they conducted about 30 flights to the borders of the Russian Federation, or 2.5 times more compared to the same period of last year,” Sergey Shoigu added.

“This month, in the course of the US Strategic Command’s Global Thunder exercise, 10 strategic bombers practiced employing nuclear weapons against Russia actually simultaneously from the western and eastern directions.”

Shoigu added that the US bombers were 20 kilometers from Russia’s borders.

The Russian Defense Minister was speaking during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

Shoigu stressed that cooperation between Russia and China was of greater importance now more than ever amid “intensifying geopolitical turbulence and the growing conflict potential in various regions of the world.”