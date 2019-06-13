Erdogan says Turkey has definitely bought Russian S-400 defense system

13 June 2019 05:47 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey has already bought S-400 defense systems from Russia which he hopes will be delivered in July, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan last week outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet program unless Ankara changed course from its plans to purchase the S-400 missile defense system.

But speaking at his AK Party group meeting, Erdogan said Turkey will hold to account anyone who excluded Turkey from the F-35 program.

