Sweden and Finland should to increase cooperation with Türkiye in fight against terrorism - Stoltenberg

Sweden and Finland should tighten their terror legislation and increase cooperation with NATO, including Türkiye, in order to fight terror and terror-labelled organizations such as the PKK, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is important for Türkiye as Türkiye is a NATO country that has been most exposed to terrorist attacks and is therefore concerned about it. It must be proportionate, but Türkiye has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks," he told SVT.

According to the NATO chief, it is "normal" that the ratification of Sweden and Finland’s accession applications requires time. Stoltenberg said that 28 out of the 30 member countries had already given their green light to the two Nordic countries. "The abnormal thing this time is that it has gone so very quickly," he remarked in the interview.