Turkish forces nab 13 ISIS terrorists, including so-called finance head

The Interior Ministry on Sunday reported that 18 terrorists, including ISIS's so-called finance head, were captured during operations in Syria's Jarablus and al-Bab regions, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the ministry's statement, intelligence studies were carried out by elements of the Syrian Task Force Jarablus and al-Bab Gendarmerie Advisory Commands under the coordination of the Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

Thirteen Daesh terrorists were caught in the operations in Jarablus and al-Bab, including the so-called financial head of the organization and others who were involved in expanding the base, propaganda, recruiting personnel and gathering intelligence, and were also considered to be in search of action.

On the same day, five members of the PKK terrorist group who were determined to have been sent to the Jarablus region to carry out activities were also detained.