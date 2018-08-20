Azerbaijan, Russia work on organization of interregional forum

20 August 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are working on the organization of the forum of interregional cooperation, as well as the implementation of the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference Aug. 20.

"The organization of the forum of interregional cooperation, as well as the holding of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission appear are on the agenda for today," Bocharnikov said.

Story still developing

