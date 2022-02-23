Turkey to assist Azerbaijan in development of knowledge for Fourth Industrial Revolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Turkey’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution develops knowledge in this sphere in Azerbaijan, Efe Erdem, head of Turkey’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said at the conference entitled ‘Trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ in Baku, Trend reports.

Efe added that the program of the center in Azerbaijan is aimed at expanding knowledge not only among employees of industrial enterprises but will also cover the population.

“We are widely conducting similar work in Turkey,” Efe said. “A corresponding Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has already been created in Azerbaijan.”

The head of the center stressed that the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are used in Turkey in such sectors of the economy as the automotive industry and industry.

“Moreover, we widely use artificial intelligence in our projects and a national strategy for the development of these technologies has already been developed,” Efe said.

