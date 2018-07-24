Another monitoring to be held on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The next monitoring is planned to be carried out in the direction of the Tovuz region on July 25 on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with the mandate of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said July 24.

The Field Assistants to the Personal Representative the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Gennady Petrik and Martin Schuster will conduct monitoring on the part of Azerbaijan. The monitoring on the part of Armenia will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative Ognjen Jovic, Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

