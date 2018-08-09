Embassy determining whether Azerbaijanis among Lombok quake victims

9 August 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia is constantly in contact with the Indonesian authorities to determine whether there are Azerbaijani citizens among those killed and injured in the Lombok Island earthquake, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend Aug. 9.

After the August 6 earthquake, Lombok was hit by new tremors on August 9. No Azerbaijani citizens were registered among the victims of the earthquake that occurred on August 6 in the same territory, Hajiyev said.

Authorities of Indonesia provide appropriate assistance and support to foreigners who are in the earthquake zone, Hajiyev said.

He added that the citizens of Azerbaijan, currently in the earthquake zone and in need of special assistance, can contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia by calling +62 812 89796665 (contact person: Ruslan Nasibov).

