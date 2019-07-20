Ilham Aliyev awards winning athletes of Azerbaijan at 30th World Summer Universiade

20 July 2019 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding winning athletes of Azerbaijan at 30th World Summer Universiade held in Naples and their coaches.

Pursuant to Section 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev ordered to define the amount of rewards for the athletes of Azerbaijan who showed the best results at the 30th World Summer Universiade held in Naples, Italian Republic, as well as their coaches as below:

1.1. each athlete who won the first place – 50,000 manats, his or her coach – 25,000 manats;

1.2. each athlete who took the second place – 30,000 manats, his or her coach – 15,000 manats;

1.3. each athlete who took the third place – 20,000 manats, his or her coach – 10,000 manats;

1.4. senior coaches of national teams - in the amount awarded to the coach whose athlete showed the best result;

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan should resolve the issues arising from the order.

