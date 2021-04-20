Armenia doesn't comply with clause of Nov.10 statement on restoration of economic and transport ties – Azernews

Politics 20 April 2021 20:27 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Trend:

An article published on April 20 in Azernews newspaper says that Armenia does not fulfill the ninth clause of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 on restoration of transport communications and establishing economic ties, on the delay of the implementation of this paragraph by this country, Trend reports on April 20.

The article reflects the reaction of experts and local media to this position of Armenia, in particular, to the recent words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the Zangezur corridor.

Pashinyan, demonstrating ignorance of the text of the November 10 statement, and the Armenian society does not seem interested in restoration of regional transport communications and is trying to prevent this under various pretexts.

The article also refers to Pashinyan's refusal to implement the specified paragraph of the trilateral statement on the restoration of transport communications in the region, preventing the post-war development by the Armenian authorities and the political elite.

“While continuing to postpone the restoration of regional communications, Armenia will find itself in a very difficult situation,” the article said.

