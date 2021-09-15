Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mexico's president with Independence Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
Trend:
President of the Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in connection with the country's Independence Day on September 15, Trend reports.
