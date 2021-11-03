Iranian Parliament ratifies trade, economic agreement with Caspian states (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament has ratified a trade and economic agreement (convention) with the Caspian littoral states, Trend reports on Nov. 3 citing the information portal of the Iranian parliament.

According to the portal, 162 Iranian MPs voted in favor of the document, seven voted against, and seven more abstained.

The agreement was signed on August 12, 2018 in Aktau (Kazakhstan).

The document emphasizes that the parties, in accordance with the legislation of their states, take all necessary measures to simplify and encourage the expansion of trade and economic cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, cooperate in industrial, agricultural, trade, tourism and other economic spheres.