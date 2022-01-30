Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes part in opening ceremony of Ganja’s "ASAN Service" regional center

Politics 30 January 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes part in opening ceremony of Ganja’s "ASAN Service" regional center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Ganja city on Jan. 30, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of Ganja’s "ASAN Service" regional center # 2.

Will be updated

Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 9,475
Needs of country are above anything else - Kazakh president
China is our neighbour, which we need to have good relations with - Kazakh president
