Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan pays working visit to Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 12-13, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev paid a working visit to Qatar, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the third round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Qatar took place. At the consultations, the Qatari side was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Mureikhi.

During the meeting the current state of relations between the two countries, as well as ways to develop bilateral relations in the political, economic, humanitarian and other fields were discussed. The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side provided information on the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as on reconstruction, construction and reintegration work in the liberated territories.

During the visit, Fariz Rzayev also visited the Qatari TV channel Al-Jazeera.

In addition, the Deputy Minister held meetings with students and faculty of Hamad Bin Khalifa and Georgetown Universities in Qatar.