Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Georgian colleague in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze in Türkiye on December 21, Trend reports.

The sides emphasized the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of the two countries, as well as outlined bilateral military cooperation's role in ensuring regional stability and security.

The officials noted the development of defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on military collaboration areas between the countries, as well as discussed regional security issues, and other issues of mutual interest.