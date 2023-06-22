Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies Armenia's allegations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The units of the Azerbaijani army didn't open fire in the Aghdara direction, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The ministry made the remark commenting on allegations of the Armenian side about the injury of a member of illegal Armenian armed formations [remaining in Azerbaijan's Karabakh contrary to a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Armenian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War] as a result of shelling in the above direction by units of the Azerbaijani army at about 13:00 (GMT +4) on June 22.