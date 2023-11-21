Officials of Azerbaijani, Iraqi MFAs talk over cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev met with a delegation led by Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, Azerbaijan's ministry told Trend.

Rafiyev noted that Azerbaiajn attaches special importance to the development of relations with Iraq, with which it is historically connected by ethnic, religious and cultural ties, and emphasized the recently growing dynamics in Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations, a clear example of which is the first official visit of Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan on November 20, as well as negotiations and documents signed during the visit.

He emphasized the importance of the current political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iraq, trade and economic relations, interparliamentary and interregional cooperation and promotion of cultural exchanges, and noted the importance of mutual visits.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on mechanisms of mutual support within the framework of international organizations and the intensification of mutual visits.

Stressing that the intergovernmental commission is an important mechanism for developing cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, tourism, energy, investment and other areas of common interest, the parties expressed confidence in the fruitfulness of the next meeting of the commission, which will be held in Baghdad in December of this year.

