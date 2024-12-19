Azerbaijan's ADA University sets PhD, Master's with George Washington University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's ADA University has rolled out its inaugural PhD program, joining forces with George Washington University (GW or GWU) from the United States to launch new master’s and doctoral programs, Trend reports.

Faculty members, students, and guests from both institutions attended the event on December 19.

Opening the event with a welcoming speech, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Elkin Nurmammadov and Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology and Engineering Abzatdin Adamov emphasized the significance of announcing these new programs as a milestone in the history of ADA University.

Galib Mammad, President of the ADA University Center in the US, noted that these new initiatives aim to train the future academic staff. He emphasized that the collaboration between ADA University and GWU has reached a new level, with a focus on meeting the needs of a broader group of students.

Professors from George Washington University, including Jan Korman, Tarek El-Ghazawi, and Rebecca Hwa, discussed the successful history of cooperation between the two universities. They informed attendees about the dual degree programs offered at the master’s level and highlighted that the newly signed doctoral agreement will expand this partnership, playing a key role in the academic development of students.

In his closing remarks, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev emphasized that since its establishment, the university has been working to strengthen its academic staff. He noted that ADA University regularly collaborates with Azerbaijani students studying doctoral programs abroad and supports doctoral education at prestigious universities for youth interested in science.

The rector also pointed out that the launch of a doctoral program in engineering and technology at ADA University supports this goal. Additionally, he highlighted that opportunities for doctoral education in these fields at George Washington University and the Polytechnic University of Turin would provide Azerbaijani youth with new academic skills, enabling specialization and integration into the international scientific network. This will benefit not only ADA University but also the country as a whole.

A key moment of the event was the signing of a partnership agreement between ADA University and George Washington University in the field of doctoral studies. The agreement aims to prepare academic personnel who will contribute to the development of information technology in Azerbaijan. Faculty members and researchers who will undergo doctoral training at ADA University will gain valuable international experience.

The first intake for the doctoral program in information technology and computer science will begin in 2025.

Through the master’s programs presented today, students will study in both Baku and Washington for two years, ultimately earning two diplomas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel