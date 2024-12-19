French Ambassador's statement spells xenophobic - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The recent statement by the French Ambassador is xenophobic in nature, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in an official statement, Trend reports.

"Of late, we have once again witnessed how intolerant certain Western countries are toward freedom of speech and the diversity of opinions, principles they claim to always uphold. The French Ambassador in Azerbaijan appears determined to follow the example of her counterpart in Armenia, who frequently posts ‘brilliant’ tweets against Azerbaijan. However, these tweets have turned out to be quite unfortunate.

Furthermore, the ambassador's remarks reflect xenophobic sentiments and serve as a continuation of the racist thesis previously voiced by Josep Borrell, who claimed that 'Europe is a flourishing garden, while the rest of the world is a jungle.' All this is viewed as another stark example of the failure of French diplomacy and the dire state it finds itself in," the statement reads.