Record number of NGO representatives to observe Azerbaijani presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are taking part in ensuring transparency of presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

High activity has been recorded in the applications of NGOs as election observers.

According to the information, 6045 people representing NGOs, civil society institutions, and public associations operating in the country have received observer certificates to observe the presidential election.

The number of NGOs that will carry out observation throughout the republic on election day has almost quadrupled compared to the 2018 presidential election.

A record number of NGOs that will join the monitoring process has also been recorded. Therefore, a total of 78 NGOs will directly observe the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

