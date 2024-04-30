Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan expands list of state bodies to connect to Student-Graduate EIS - decree

Politics Materials 30 April 2024 17:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The list of state bodies to connect to the Student-Graduate state electronic information system (EIS) has been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the change made to the “Regulations on the Student-Graduate state electronic information system” by a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan have been added to this list.

