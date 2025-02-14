Baku trial lists facts of financing terrorism during period of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. During the trial in Baku, facts of terrorism financing during the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories were listed, Trend reports.

During the announcement of the final part of the indictment in court, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli listed the facts of the illegal settlement of civilians of Armenian origin in the occupied territories as a continuation of the war of aggression, the damage caused to the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a result of the war of aggression, and the financing of terrorism in the occupied territories.

It was emphasized that during the period from May 1994 to September 2020, more than 23,000 civilians of Armenian origin resettled from the Republic of Armenia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Lebanon, the Republic of Iraq and other states. Also, members and families of armed groups of terrorist organizations such as “ASALA” were brought and settled to the occupied territories, changing the ethnic composition of the territory, illegally and unjustifiably increasing the number of Armenians in the occupied territories.

In addition, it was noted that as a result of illegal economic activities carried out during 1992-2023, including income obtained through illegal exploitation of resources belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the turnover in agriculture, the production of mineral raw materials, energy (hydropower) production, retail trade, public catering, industrial production and other areas of activity, as well as the illegal activities of “Frank Muller Group”, illegal caviar production and illegal financial transactions conducted by “Artsakhbank” Closed Joint-Stock Company, the total amount of material damage amounted to more than 20.9 billion manats, and the illegal income obtained was spent on financing terrorism.

We recall that 15 people, including Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, were charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.