Working group on environmental issues re-assembles in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO) (Update)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 27. The next meeting of the working group on environmental concerns of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the coordination headquarters established for the centralized resolution of matters in the liberated regions, is being held in Zangilan city of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, Vahid Hajiyev; Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) and member of the working group on ecology, Irada Huseynova; the Chairman of the State Agency for Environmental Expertise of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mirsalam Ganbarov; Senior Advisor to the special representative of the President in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, and working group member, Nargiz Garajayeva, among others.

The participants discussed rare and endangered species of plants and animals in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, environmental requirements in infrastructure projects, as well as deforestation in the liberated territories. Issues regarding the monitoring and restoration of the existing system of kyahriz (traditional water supply channels) in the Jebrail region, management of safe solid waste, and landfills in these areas were also addressed, along with the current state of mining deposits, freshwater, and thermal mineral waters, and the prospects for their use.

The restoration of protected natural areas and the creation of new national parks in the liberated territories were also discussed, as well as the construction of external water supply, sewage, and stormwater systems as part of a relevant project. The meeting also covered the work done on forest inventory using remote sensing methods.

Following the meeting, participants were introduced to new technologies for safe solid waste management in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.