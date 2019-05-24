Luis Figo: I will be at UEFA Europa League final in Baku, don’t miss it! (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo will visit Baku for the UEFA Europa League final match between Arsenal and Chelsea, Trend reports referring to a video message of the legendary footballer.

"Dear friends. It will be a great final in Baku in five days. I will be there. Don’t miss it!" he said.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

