15 judokas from Azerbaijan at 2nd European Games in Minsk

18 June 2019 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 judokas - nine men and six women at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Trend reports with reference to the International Judo Federation on June 18.

These judokas include Aysha Gurbanli (48 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg), Alexandra-Larisa Florian (52 kg), Munkhtsedev Ichinkhorloo (57 kg), Nuriya Akhundova (63 kg), Iryna Kindzerska (+78 kg), Orkhan Safarov (60 kg), Karamat Huseynov (60 kg), Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Mahammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg), Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg).

The Azerbaijani judokas will fight for medals during four days. The competitions will start June 22.

The 2nd European Games will be held June 21-30. The first European Games in history were held in 2015 in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US announces return to WTO in Baku
Politics 20:07
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18:45
Azerbaijani team successfully performs at Global Trajectory Optimization Competition
Society 17:37
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations to further strengthen - FM
Turkey 17:12
Latest
Head of central region of Turkmenistan appointed
Central Asia 21:09
Turkmenistan eyes to launch production of materials on spunlace technology
Economy 20:58
US announces return to WTO in Baku
Politics 20:07
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to open Baku-Mashhad regular passenger route (PHOTO)
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:28
Iranian MP: Electricity exports good alternative to oil revenues
Politics 19:17
Georgia participates in EITI Global Conference 2019
Economy 18:54
Assets of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund reduce
Economy 18:47
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP attends ceremony to release sturgeon fry grown in Neftchala into Caspian (PHOTO)
Society 18:45