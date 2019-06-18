15 judokas from Azerbaijan at 2nd European Games in Minsk

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 judokas - nine men and six women at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Trend reports with reference to the International Judo Federation on June 18.

These judokas include Aysha Gurbanli (48 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg), Alexandra-Larisa Florian (52 kg), Munkhtsedev Ichinkhorloo (57 kg), Nuriya Akhundova (63 kg), Iryna Kindzerska (+78 kg), Orkhan Safarov (60 kg), Karamat Huseynov (60 kg), Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Mahammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg), Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg).

The Azerbaijani judokas will fight for medals during four days. The competitions will start June 22.

The 2nd European Games will be held June 21-30. The first European Games in history were held in 2015 in Baku.

