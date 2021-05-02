Azerbaijan confirms 1,058 more COVID-19 cases, 2,125 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, 2,125 patients have recovered and 23 patients have died, Trend reports on May 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 321,380 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 293,689 of them have recovered, and 4,561 people have died. Currently, 23,130 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,777 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,262,655 tests have been conducted so far.