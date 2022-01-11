Azercosmos monitors over 1,000 settlements in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has carried out monitoring of over 1,000 settlements in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [during the 2020 second Karabakh war], the company’s board chairman Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark at the presentation of the project related to Azerbaijani toponyms on the country's liberated lands.

"The development of the space sector in Azerbaijan gives us the opportunity to implement more competitive projects. Today we have three satellites that allow us to both monitor certain territories and implement IT projects,” he emphasized.