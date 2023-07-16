Vagif Poetry Days in Azerbaijan's Shusha wraps up with premiere of poetic and musical performance (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Vagif Poetry Days in Azerbaijan's Shusha, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Writers' Union, ended with a grand premiere of the poetic and musical "The World of Vagif" performance in front of the museum and mausoleum complex of the Molla Panah Vagif, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

At the opening of the evening, the secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, the author of the script of the "The World of Vagif" play Ilgar Fahmi pointed out that Azerbaijan is celebrating significant events – the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha has been proclaimed the cultural capital of the Turkic world this year.

Gratitude was expressed to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for special care and attention to the development of culture, the promotion of national art throughout the world.

"Vagif's Poetry Days were held for the third time and marked by a number of significant events. The Days of Poetry began in the poet's hometown - the Gazakh village of Yuxarı Salahlı. The proclamation of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world gave special significance to the events in the context of the unity of the Turkic peoples, common language, literature, traditions, history and heritage through the work of Vagif, vividly reflected in our project," Fahmi said.

“Among the significant events, we note the presentation of the "Əbədi ömrün yüz ili" (100 years of eternal life) book, dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev, which was held in the Mehmandarovs' House complex in Shusha. Various literary and musical evenings caused a great response among the guests," he added.

The poetic and musical "The World of Vagif" performance, staged by Vagif Bahruzoglu, revived the images of Molla Panakh Vagif, Molla Veli Vidadi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Alisher Navai, Shah Ismail Khatai and other poets of the Turkic world of different periods of life and activity, harmoniously intertwined into a single space of a high literary word.

Although the composition is based on a dialogue between Vagif and Vidadi, it includes poems, music and mugham works by other poets. Stage costumes, scenery, dance compositions, and the storyline only intensified the sensations, taking the audience back several centuries.

The premiere of the play was repeatedly accompanied by ovations, as a result, the audience greeted the creative team standing up. It was a real triumph!

The actors shared their impressions of the performance and the Vagif Poetry Days with Trend.

The cast includes Honored Artists Azad Shukurov (Vagif), Vagif Bahruzoglu (Shah Ismail Khatai), Elman Rafiyev (Alisher Navoi), Ajdar Zeynalov (Molla Veli Vidadi), Jeyhun Dadashov (Sheikh Ghalib, Vusal Rzasoy (Yunus Emre), Elnur Rza (Hafiz Khorezmi), Elnur Abbasguliyev (Nurmukhamed- Gharib Andalib), Tural Ahmed (Lezgi Ahmed), Togrul Rza (Heste Gasim), Ulviya Rza (Agabeim-agha), Rafig Ibrahimov (Faraghi), Hajibaba Mammadov (Shah Qajar), Kerem Hadizade (Muhammad Fuzuli) as well as young artists 10-year-old Aylin Mammadzade and 11-year-old Amil Ahmadzade.

"The work on the play went on for a month, a very large amount of work was done. I have staged many performances, but for me this is the first such major project at the state level, created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, it is a great honor and joy to present it in Shusha, to hear kind words and applause from the audience," director of the play, theater and film actor Bahruz Vagifoglu said.

"The Vagif Poetry Days have become a grandiose holiday, which will be inscribed in golden letters in the national culture of the country. Each of the actors put their whole soul and heart into creating the images, and we are very happy to present this performance for the first time in the sacred land of Karabakh, in Shusha,” Ajdar Zeynalov said.

"It is a great happiness for me to perform in Shusha, where I was last 32 years ago. Shusha has always been a hearth of the culture of the Azerbaijani people and the holding of the Vagif Poetry Days here gives a special meaning to the liberated and reviving native land. It was my dream to play in Shusha and it came true! I believe that such projects should be presented on international stages," Elman Rafiyev said.

"Previously, I embodied the image of Vagif in various projects, having carefully studied the work of the great poet. This time I appeared in a different image, which allowed me to take a fresh look at the legacy of Vagif and the poets of the Turkic world," Tural Ahmed said.

The Mirvari dance ensemble under the direction of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nailya Mammadzade, actors of the State Pantomime Theater also took part in the performance.