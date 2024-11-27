Kazakhstan, Russia sign major deals to strengthen strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin adopted a joint statement on deepening strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The document was inked as part of Vladimir Putin's visit to Astana.

Furthermore, the members of the delegations of the two countries exchanged several documents.

As such, the sides have agreed on a program for interregional and border cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia for the period 2024-2028.

The two countries also signed an action plan for the implementation of this program, outlining specific measures and initiatives for the coming years.

In addition, the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on cooperation in the development of railway transport, infrastructure, highways, and border crossing points.

Another significant agreement addresses the reconstruction, major repairs, and maintenance of the road bridge over the Talyovaya River between the Syrym (Kazakhstan) and Mashtakovo (Russia) border crossing points.

Both sides also signed agreements aimed at improving cooperation in other key areas. These include the mutual recognition of sea vessel crew member diplomas, healthcare, tourism, and the use of global numbering systems.

Furthermore, the governments have agreed on the establishment of the Kostanay branch of Chelyabinsk State University, which will strengthen educational and cultural ties between the two nations.

In addition, the members of the delegations, in the presence of the presidents, exchanged the following documents: