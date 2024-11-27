Kazakhstan, Russia sign major deals to strengthen strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin adopted a joint statement on deepening strategic partnership, Trend reports.
The document was inked as part of Vladimir Putin's visit to Astana.
Furthermore, the members of the delegations of the two countries exchanged several documents.
As such, the sides have agreed on a program for interregional and border cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia for the period 2024-2028.
The two countries also signed an action plan for the implementation of this program, outlining specific measures and initiatives for the coming years.
In addition, the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on cooperation in the development of railway transport, infrastructure, highways, and border crossing points.
Another significant agreement addresses the reconstruction, major repairs, and maintenance of the road bridge over the Talyovaya River between the Syrym (Kazakhstan) and Mashtakovo (Russia) border crossing points.
Both sides also signed agreements aimed at improving cooperation in other key areas. These include the mutual recognition of sea vessel crew member diplomas, healthcare, tourism, and the use of global numbering systems.
Furthermore, the governments have agreed on the establishment of the Kostanay branch of Chelyabinsk State University, which will strengthen educational and cultural ties between the two nations.
In addition, the members of the delegations, in the presence of the presidents, exchanged the following documents:
- A protocol renewing the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on trade and economic cooperation regarding the supply of oil and petroleum products to Kazakhstan, originally signed on December 9, 2010, with amendments.
- An agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.
- An agreement on cooperation between the Ministries of Justice of Kazakhstan and Russia.
- A memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Justice and Russia’s Ministry of Justice on cooperation in the legal regulation of non-profit organizations.
- A cooperation program between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Justice and Russia’s Ministry of Justice for 2025-2026.
- A memorandum of cooperation in construction and housing and communal services between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction and Russia’s Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services.
- An agreement on strategic cooperation between JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and JSC "Russian Railways."
- An agreement on the implementation of a project between JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy," Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd., and JSC "Slavtrans-Service."
- A memorandum of intent between JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and LLC "FinInvest."
- An agreement on cooperation to implement effective technologies for reducing emissions at energy units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Ekibastuz GRES-2 power plant between JSC "Samruk-Energo" and LLC "OrgRes Firm."