Kazakhstan to secure long-term Russian gas supplies, says Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Long-term supplies of Russian gas to Kazakhstan are being negotiated, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the plenary session of the 20th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Trend reports.

He noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the energy sector has reached a new level.

"We have made significant progress in the gas industry. For the first time, we launched the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan. We also signed an agreement with Gazprom for the transit of Russian gas to Kyrgyzstan. We are currently working on long-term gas supplies to Kazakhstan," the president said.

Tokayev also highlighted that construction of a polyethylene plant with a capacity of 1.2 million tons per year began in September. In addition, a joint project with Tatneft is underway to produce 340,000 tons of butadiene annually.