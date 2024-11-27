How COP29 affects tourism industry?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. COP29 provided an opportunity for tens of thousands of international visitors to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan's history, culture, material and national heritage, and modern infrastructure, Gunel Mustafayeva, spokesperson for the State Tourism Agency, told Trend.

According to her, the event also raised awareness of the country's potential in emerging fields such as ecotourism, agritourism, and responsible, sustainable tourism.

She highlighted that hosting such a large-scale event in Azerbaijan has significantly contributed to promoting the country’s tourism potential and enhancing its positive image.

“The visit of thousands of foreign media representatives to Azerbaijan during the event, as well as its coverage by the world media, created an opportunity to promote the potential of business and business tourism in Azerbaijan.

Events like COP29 play a crucial role in developing tourism industry expertise, especially in areas such as hospitality and small and medium-sized enterprises linked to tourism, by aligning service standards with international norms," she pointed out.

Mustafayeva stressed that hosting COP29, like other major international events, has both short-term and long-term positive impacts on the tourism sector.

“These types of events, combined with improved service quality, stimulate the industry’s growth, increasing and diversifying the range of services offered.

For the first time in COP history, key tourism-related initiatives were included in the event's agenda. These included a dedicated tourism day, the first ministerial meeting on tourism within the COP framework, and the adoption of the COP29 Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the Tourism Sector. This milestone is commendable for Azerbaijan and the global tourism industry as it integrates tourism into climate strategies and promotes sustainable practices,” she said.

Commenting on the issue, Azer Hasanov, a tourism expert, highlighted both opportunities and challenges for Azerbaijan's tourism sector stemming from hosting COP29.

“A prestigious and high-profile event like COP29 will enhance Azerbaijan's international recognition, which will positively influence the country’s tourism sector.

Such significant international events can attract new tourist demographics to Azerbaijan, particularly those interested in green and ecotourism.

Hosting COP29 could encourage Azerbaijan’s environmental partners and local tour operators to focus more on green and sustainable tourism. Consequently, this may accelerate the development of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism destinations.

The event’s global visibility might also draw international investors interested in developing eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, such as green hotels and recreational facilities that meet global tourism standards.

Moreover, COP29 presents new opportunities for tourism marketing in Azerbaijan. It could boost interest in ecotourism and introduce Azerbaijan’s pristine nature and cultural heritage to a broader audience.

This may increase demand for ecotourism and sustainable tourism, foster the promotion of eco-friendly tourism practices, and enhance Azerbaijan’s visibility in the international tourism market. However, given the impacts of climate action on the tourism sector, it is essential to adopt sustainable and innovative approaches for long-term growth,” Hasanov concluded.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which ran until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It was the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date and the first time in the region that it was held in Azerbaijan.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

