Kazakhstan to launch new facility as part of Russian investment boost

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Currently, 49 more Russian investment-backed projects are underway in Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the plenary session of the 20th Forum on Interregional Cooperation between the two countries, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"Currently, 49 more projects are underway, with total investments exceeding $29.5 billion and the potential to create around 20,000 jobs. For example, large-scale mineral fertilizer production projects are being carried out by EuroChem and UralChem in the Zhambyl region," the president said.

Moreover, this year, a new tire manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 3.5 million units was launched in Sarani, with the involvement of Tatneft, he added. Also, in partnership with Kamaz, efforts to localize the production of machinery and equipment are also deepening.

"In October, a major project for producing cast iron, with an annual capacity of up to 40,000 tons, was launched in Kostanay. Next year, a plant for producing drive axle components is expected to open," Tokayev announced.