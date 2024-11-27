Putin, Tokayev agree to extend oil supply deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Russia and Kazakhstan have signed a protocol to extend and amend the intergovernmental agreement of December 9, 2010, which governs trade and economic cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan, according to the Kremlin’s press service.

In a joint statement following the talks, the two sides highlighted the stable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), underscoring its vital role in ensuring energy security and regional stability, as well as in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

"The parties expressed interest in further expanding cooperation in the gas sector, including opportunities for transporting gas to third countries," the statement read.