Kazakhstan, Russia set to launch additional GW of clean energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan and Russia's partnership in renewable energy is growing rapidly, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the plenary session of the 20th Forum on Interregional Cooperation between the two countries, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"With the involvement of Russian partners, projects totaling 370 megawatts of capacity have already been implemented in Kazakhstan. Under the agreements reached, we plan to launch another gigawatt of clean energy generation in the near future," the president said.

He also highlighted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the Joint Action Program for industrial cooperation.

"Through this program, 93 joint projects have been completed with total investments of nearly $18.5 billion, resulting in the creation of over 22,000 jobs," Tokayev added.