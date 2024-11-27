Kazakhstan, Russia set sights on $30B trade milestone

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Trade between Kazakhstan and Russia continues to grow steadily, with strong potential to increase bilateral turnover to $30 billion in the near future, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted that investment ties are also strengthening.

"So far, we have implemented 93 joint projects totaling $18.3 billion, creating over 22,000 new jobs in Kazakhstan. Additionally, 49 more projects worth around $29.5 billion are in the pipeline, with the potential to create over 20,000 jobs," he said.

The talks between the two leaders also covered opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as industrial collaboration, energy, oil and gas, energy transit, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, finance, environmental and water policies, as well as education, science, and cultural exchanges.

Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partners. Last year, trade turnover reached nearly $28.5 billion, while Russian companies have invested $13 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy to date.