Our co-op very valuable at time when world needs right information - Demirören Digital Group (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. Our cooperation is very valuable at this time when the world needs the right information, Chief Editor of Demirören Digital Group Gulgun Bostanci said at the head office of Demirören Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"At a time when the world needs reliable information, our cooperation is very valuable. This is the first step. I believe that our cooperation will continue in the future on various projects. We'll continue to provide any support we can," she added.

The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.