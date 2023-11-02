Participation in tournaments motivate contestants – young Azerbaijani gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship are very well organized, and the impressions of the competition are the most positive, according to the participants of the competition, Aysel Musayeva, Fidan Mirzoyeva, and Daria Pasmurnova, who perform as part of the women's group in the age category "pre-juniors", Trend reports.

"The competition went well. I admit, at some moments we were worried, but we overcame it. I think tournaments provide an opportunity to test our physical and psychological preparation," Aysel Musayeva said.

Fidan Mirzoyeva said that she had fulfilled all the elements of the program.

"I have been doing acrobatic gymnastics for eight years. Like any other sport, it can sometimes be difficult, but with self-discipline, you achieve results and raise your level," Mirzoyeva noted.

Daria Pasmurnova positively assessed the performance of the group at the competition.

"We performed well, but we could have done even better. The organization of the competition was wonderful; we liked everything. Participation in tournaments is very motivating," said Pasmurnova.

The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship will be held within two days (from November 1 through November 2) at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on acrobatic gymnastics will be attended by 68 athletes (pupils of Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami district).

