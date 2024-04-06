AZAL participated in job fair in Zangilan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) participated in a job fair held on April 5 in the village of Agali, Zangilan District, by the Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

AZAL presented 15 vacancies aimed at providing employment opportunities for residents of the Gubadli, Zangilan, and Jabrayil. The job openings included positions such as safety inspector, firefighter-rescuer, fire truck driver, internal combustion engine operator, technical equipment maintenance and repair engineer, mechanic-repairman, boiler room operator, and communications technician.

AZAL representatives at the job fair informed visitors about the available vacancies, registered candidates, and conducted data analysis for efficient personnel selection. During the fair, about 20 citizens applied for the presented positions.

All puplications will be thoroughly reviewed in a timely manner, and candidates who meet the requirements will be invited for interviews. Successful applicants will be offered employment upon completing the interview process.

AZAL actively supports the "Great Return" program. Currently, there are two international airports operational in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan — in Fuzuli and Zangilan, providing employment for approximately 80 individuals.

The participation of AZAL in the job fair in Zangilan highlights the organization's significant role in creating job opportunities and fostering the socio-economic development of the liberated regions.

26 employers participated in the job fair in Zangilan, with 23 being private companies and 3 government agencies. A total of 253 job vacancies were available.